New York: Actor Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Kapoor during the green carpet of "IIFA Awards 2017" in New York, on July 15, 2017. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have completed four years as husband and wife, and she still can’t stop gushing about the ‘Kabir Singh’ star.

Sharing a photo from their wedding in July 2015 on Instagram on Sunday, Rajput Kapoor wrote: “You make my world and me go round, #happy4.”

Kapoor took to Twitter to thank his fans for the wishes. “Thanks so much to all of you for the anniversary wishes, from me and Mira,” he wrote.

They are now parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016, and son Zain.