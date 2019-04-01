Celebrity interior designer and producer Gauri Khan says her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan takes hours to get dressed when they are headed to a party.
Shah Rukh and Gauri won the Most Stylish Couple Award at a Mumbai event.
On who takes longer to get dressed for an event, she said in her acceptance speech: “For someone who’s claiming that he has got nothing to do with style, I just have to tell you a little secret — whenever we are going out or stepping out for a party, I am usually out in 20 mins, ready and perfectly on time, and he takes may be two or three hours.”
“So, tonight I made a special effort and I took two-three hours and I think he took six,” she added.
Before Gauri could go on, Shah Rukh quickly took the microphone and said: “And I think you are looking very stunning!”
Shah Rukh and Gauri married in 1991 and the couple are parents to three children — Abram, Suhana and Aryan.