Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ has amassed Rs545 million (Dh28.5 million) since its release on December 21 in India, and its box-office opening stood at Rs201.4 million on the first day of release, according to a report on Box Office India.
Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh says the total earnings are disappointing considering it has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, who’s a top box-office draw. The film was released on 4,380 screens across India.
“#Zero slips on Day 2... Biz should’ve witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the [box office]... Decline on Day 2 [vis-a-vis Day 1]: 9.53 per cent,” Adarsh posted on Twitter, explaining the box office trend for ‘Zero’ on Saturday.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, ‘Zero’ saw Khan play a dwarf from Meerut in North India. The film, also starring Anushka Sharma as a scientist with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a troubled Bollywood actress, opened to mixed reviews.