Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s non-profit organisation Meer Foundation is currently helping with the treatment of 120 acid attack victims.

Khan took to Instagram on Friday afternoon and shared a picture where he can be seen posing with acid attack victims.

“Thank u @meerfoundationofficial for the initiative of #ToGetHerTransformed and best of luck and health to the 120 ladies whose surgeries are underway. And all the docs who r helping us with this noble cause [sic],” he captioned the picture.

Meer Foundation was founded by Khan in 2013 and named after his father Meer Taj Mohammad Khan. It works for the betterment of acid attack victims, right from taking care of their treatment to providing them jobs and other facilities. It also takes care of underprivileged children.