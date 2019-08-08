“I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided [to become an actor]. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of ‘The Tempest’. There’s so much to learn, and one way to do it is to start [working] early, but first I want to go to university and finish studies,” Suhana had earlier told a magazine, expressing her love for acting.