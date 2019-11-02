Fans from around the country gathered outside actor’s house to wish him

Shah Rukh Khan. Image Credit: IANS

As Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on November 3, a sea of fans were seen celebrating.

Like every year, Khan’s admirers gathered outside his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai to wish him and get a glimpse of him on his birthday. Despite the rains, fans arrived in the city from Delhi, Bihar and other states.

The ‘Dilwale’ actor, who was seen sporting a black sweatshirt paired with blue denim, greeted the fans from his balcony and waved at them.

He also expressed thankfulness for the love and wishes.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also penned an emotional note on Instagram, calling Khan an “older brother” and a “tremendous influence” in his life.

Johar, who was among the first to wish Khan, shared some personal photos of the actor.

“Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships. Especially those that have such powerful silences. You have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher, I have had the honour of calling my family ... My journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come ... Thank you for being you,” he posted.