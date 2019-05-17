Khan will appear on the talk show host’s special, ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

Shah Rukh Khan, who engaged in a candid interview with American talk show host David Letterman, says he was thrilled and honoured to share his story with one of the most famous talk show personalities.

“I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him.

“That this is on Netflix is even more special — I’m working with the team on various projects and it’s always been exciting partnering with them,” Khan said ahead of his appearance on Letterman’s show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’.

Khan took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Letterman. He thanked the talk show host for making him feel like himself.

“No more footprints... this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before Batman and Spiderman, there is Mr Letterman thanks for your generosity. Had too much fun being interviewed. Not because it was about me but because you were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. You are an inspiration sir,” he captioned the image.

The show will be presented as a stand alone special on Netflix and combines two interests for which Letterman is known for — in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.

Letterman hosted the first season of the series featuring names such as former US President Barack Obama, actor George Clooney, Pakistan Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, hip-hop star Jay Z, actress Tina Fey and radio producer Howard Stern.