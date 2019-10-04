Image Credit:

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen on the big screen in ‘Zero’, has said that he will announce his next film in a month or two. He added that he is working on two to three scripts right now.

There were recent media reports suggesting that Khan will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Dhoom 4’. Another wave of rumour said he set to do a Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’, yet other unconfirmed reports suggested he is all set to make ‘Don 3’. Others have been saying he is planning a project with Ali Abbas Zafar or Rajkummar Hirani.

“I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, As soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it’s good because some of them have given me ideas,” he said.

Khan continued: “There was one film people said that I am going to do — ‘Tarzan and Jane’. So, I really want to do the role of Tarzan (laughs), But no. I think, in another month or two, I will figure out everything.”