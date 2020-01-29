SRK, Salman get together to launch Calendar for the real Dabanggs

Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the Mumbai Police Calendar launch.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, veteran actor Dharmendra and photographer Pravin Talan at the launch of the Mumbai Police Calendar at the grand event Umang in Mumbai. Image Credit: IANS

The calendar was launched in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, veteran actor Dharmendra, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve and photographer Pravin Talan at the grand event Umang that was attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

A copy of the Mumbai Police Calendar being presented to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the grand event Umang in Mumbai. Image Credit: IANS

A copy of the calendar was presented to Shah Rukh and Salman at the event, who showed it off with pride and love for the city police force.

A copy of the Mumbai Police Calendar being presented to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at the grand event Umang in Mumbai. Image Credit: IANS

Barve said: "Mumbai Police loves, understands and cares for Mumbaikars, and draws its strength from the indomitable spirit of this city. Safeguarding and managing this maximum city is a colossal task. This calendar captures the motley moods of Mumbaikars along with the men and women from Mumbai Police that serve and secure them."