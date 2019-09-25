The talents behind the spy thriller web series spill the beans on their hotshot producer

‘Bard of Blood’ talents Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala hailed their web series producer Shah Rukh Khan for backing good content.

Although he made himself scarce during the filming, Dhulipala says his superstar presence would have scuttled the production as he’s got a large fan base.

“I have seen his interviews and he’s incredibly charming. I didn’t meet him during our filming, but that might change during the course of Bard Of Blood promotions. He’s incredibly charismatic. Him not being around while filming was an efficient way to ward off the madness and fan mania that he tends to unleash,” said Dhulipala in an interview with Gulf News tabloid!.

Shah Rukh Khan-owned production house Red Chillies Entertainment has collaborated with Netflix for the first time for a seven-episode web series. Khan is tipped to make a cameo in a scene where he’s shown interrogating Hashmi’s character.

“With theatrical releases, we have to play within the confines of a particular box. Even though there are many films which try their hand at different content, it is still stifled by box office collections, scared producers and makers who think a certain idea is too artistic. That stifles creativity. Come people like Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan, they back content. It is so liberating for us for creative people,” said Hashmi.

He describes Khan as his idol. “He brings a certain energy to the sets and I look up to him. He has a great sense of humour too,” said Hashmi.

