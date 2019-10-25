Image Credit:

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan posted an emotional note for his wife Gauri as the couple celebrated 28 years of marriage.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the couple on social media, Shah Rukh described their love as ‘beyond all fairy tales’, in an emotional post on Twitter.

“Feels like forever, seems like yesterday... Nearly three decades and dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be,” Shah Rukh wrote.

The couple, who got married in 1991, share three children, son Aryan, daughter Suhana and the youngest, AbRam.