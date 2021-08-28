Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be shooting a song in Spain for the upcoming film ‘Pathan’, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand.
According to sources, Khan and Padukone will not only shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain but will also shoot a “massively mounted” song there.
“No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit,” a source told IANS.
“All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain,” they added.
The source further shared that ‘Pathan’ is “turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza.”
The last big Bollywood film to shoot extensively in Spain was ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif.
‘Pathan’, which also stars John Abraham, is one of the most anticipated films in the pipeline for Bollywood; the movie will be Khan’s big on-screen comeback since the 2018 project ‘Zero’ that tanked at the box office.
While Yash Raj Films and Khan have been quiet about the film, earlier this year, a crew from the production house was spotted in the UAE shooting action sequences in Downtown Dubai.
While no other film has been announced for Khan, Padukone has a string of envious projects in the works, including ‘Fighter’ with Roshan, ‘Project K’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, an unnamed Shakun Batra film that also stars Ananya Panday, the official Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ and ‘83’ with husband Ranveer Singh.