The ‘Bad Boys For Life’ filmmakers name their pick for the film franchise

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/Iamsrk

Moroccan-Belgian directors Adil el Arbi and Bilall Fallah love the world of Bollywood. In fact, they would tell you have they an eye on Hindi filmmaking.

The director duo feel an Indian version of their recent Hollywood hit, ‘Bad Boys For Life’, would be a good idea. They even have a star in mid, for someone who could lead the ‘desi’ version of the franchise — Shah Rukh Khan.

At the time of the release earlier this year, Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty had expressed his desire to remake the popular Hollywood franchise in Bollywood. El Arbi is mighty keen as well.

“Well, you know, it would be an honour to begin with. Because Bollywood is like the biggest movie industry in the world, and we come from Morocco. They’re big Bollywood fans, and the biggest star in the world is still Shah Rukh Khan. So we hope that he (the Indian director) would have Shah Rukh Khan in the movie,” he said.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in 'Bad Boys For Life' Image Credit: Supplied

El Arbi continued: “You’ve got to have him. In ‘Bad Boys’, there are a lot of bright colours that match with Bollywood cinema, where you have bright colours. It’s exotic. So, you have a lot of similarities, and the costumes (are bright, too). But I think you’re gonna have to use more music. It has to be a little bit more epic action with musical elements.”

Fallah agreed: “I would be super excited to see a Bollywood version of ‘Bad Boys’. I’m behind it.”

At the time of the release of ‘Bad Boys For Life’ earlier this year, Shetty had expressed his own desire to helm such a franchise.

“It will be (remade) for sure. The moment I say that who should be the ‘Bad Boys’ in Bollywood, it will go viral that ‘I am making a film with them’ and I will be in a mess. So, I know who the ‘Bad Boys’ are but I don’t want to disclose it right now,” Shetty said earlier.

Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence lead the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise. The buddy cop movie series was started in 1995 by Michael Bay. The second part was released in 2003. The third part released this year.