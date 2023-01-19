The makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ have now released the Arabic version of the hit song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ sung by local talents Grini and Jamila.
According to a statement from production house YRF, the song was unveiled when the actor Khan jetted into town to interact with his fans in the UAE and showcase his film's trailer on the iconic Burj Khalifa.
“We’re so thrilled to be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Films yet again on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s Arabic version after a successful association on Fan and Jabra Arabic Version and we were so excited to launch the song in SRK’s presence this weekend,” the two singers said in a statement.
“The launch was truly a grand spectacle for fans and audiences and the energy was so infectious. ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Arabic Version is sure to be loved by everyone and we really hope the audiences will have a blast listening and grooving to it!”
Much is riding on ‘Pathaan’, which will release in theatres on January 25 in the UAE cinemas and globally. Many industry analysts hope the success of the action spectacle also starring Padukone and John Abraham would stir Bollywood back to life that’s been hit by a spate of average-grossing films.
Touted as a high-octane action spectacle, the movie is produced by Yash Raj Films’ ambitious spy universe. The Salman Khan-starrer ‘Ek tha tiger’ and the Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-headlined ‘War’ are the first two instalments of this franchise.
Meanwhile, Khan has made several public appearances to promote his film.
‘Pathaan’ will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and advance bookings have already garnered robust interest in the UAE.
Khan's last release was 'Zero' in 2018. For this new film, Khan is sporting a buffed and tough look.