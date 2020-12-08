Bollywood, K-Pop and Pakistani celebrities lead the way on the inaugural the Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars List, which features celebrities from across Asia who have left their mark in the digital space.
Bollywood comes strong with big names to feature on the list, with stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan appearing. Also on the list include Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt.
Other names rounding up the list include Shreya Ghoshal, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.
Across the border, Pakistani celebrities have also landed on the list, with film and TV actress Mahira Khan leading the pack, along with UAE favourite, singer Atif Aslam. Also on the list is Aiman Khan ‘with nearly 8 million followers’, making her is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.
Of the 100 singers, bands, film and TV stars features, K-Pop continues its way to global dominations with supergroup BTS, all-girl band BlackPink, Exo and Twice, all featuring on the list.
According to Forbes Asia, to determine the finalists, the candidates’ combined social media reach and engagement was evaluated. ‘Their recent work, impact and advocacy, brand endorsements and business endeavors, and their recognition profile on a local, regional and global level were also considered. Only those active in film, music, and TV were eligible’, it read.
Other powerhouses on the list include Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Ruby Rose and Rebel Wilson.
Meanwhile, Chinese actor-singer Jackson Yee, 20, actress Zhou Dongyu also feature.