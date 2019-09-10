SRK's wife Gauri posted a photo of her mother along with SRK and AbRam

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam's photo is loaded with "cuteness" and fans have sent in "love you 3000" messages to the two.

SRK's wife Gauri recently took to social media to wish her mom a happy birthday and posted a photo of her mother along with SRK and AbRam posing in front of a car.

A lot of fans left birthday wishes and also found the photo to be "adorable", "cute" and more.