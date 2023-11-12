Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a glimpse of daughter Malti’s first rangoli.
Chopra shared a picture of the one-year-old’s rangoli with the caption, “First rangoli” along with a heart, folded hands and baby emojis. The rangoli was a simple design made with white and pink colours and had an oil lamp placed at the centre. A string of lights can be seen decorated on a doorstep near it.
Chopra’s Instagram bio read: “There is a first time for everything.”
She also wished her fans by sharing a picture of an oil lamp kept beside a marigold. “Let there be light #HappyDiwali," she wrote, along with an oil lamp and a heart emoji.