Indian billionaire Uday Kotak's son, Jay, married his long-time sweetheart Aditi Arya at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai earlier this week. According to report, he tied the knot in a grand ceremony on November 7.
Following the lavish celebrations, Jay Kotak took to social media to share heartwarming moments from the special occasion.
Their relationship, which reportedly sparked when they met at a common friend's party, was solemnized in front of a string of business magnates, including Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his wife, Nita Ambani.
Grand pre-wedding festivities were also held in Udaipur ahead of the Mumbai wedding, according to regional media reports.
Jay Kotak, the co-head of digital bank Kotak811, wore an ivory sherwani, while the bride chose a traditional red ensemble.
A scion with an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in History from Columbia University, Jay is heir to Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, with a net worth exceeding $1.3 billion.
The couple's engagement became public earlier this year when Jay congratulated Arya on completing her MBA from Yale University on X (formerly Twitter).
"Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you," he shared, accompanied by two pictures of Arya in her graduation regalia.
Arya, an alumna of Delhi University's Shaheed Sukhdev College, started her professional journey as a research analyst at Ernst & Young.
Miss India 2015
Crowned Miss India in 2015, she represented the country at the Miss World pageant and later ventured into the South Indian film industry.
Arya made her Bollywood debut in the film "83," portraying the role of Inderjit Bhardwaj, the wife of former Indian cricketer Mohinder "Jimmy" Amarnath, played by Saqib Saleem. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, marked her entry into Bollywood.