Will we be seeing a large Bollywood film contingent at the next edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia or perhaps at a special concert at AlUla?
This could very well be the case considering Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan were all spotted spending with Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Alsaud, Saudi Arabia’s minister of culture, and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, along with Mohammed Al Turki, Chairman of the Kingdom’s Red Sea International Film Festival.
Taking to Instagram, Alsaud dropped a series of images from his meeting with the above-mentioned stars, with a post that read: “Delighted to have engaged in insightful conversations on the beautiful world of films, exploring cross-cultural collaborations with Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan.”
Elsewhere, Al Turki also posted a selfie with Shah Rukh with the location tag placing them at the Bollywood superstar’s seaside Mumbai home, Mannat.
With Shah Rukh wearing the same t-shirt that he had on in the pictures with Prince Badr could imply that the meeting took place at the actor’s home, with all the stars present.
Saudi Arabia has been giving a big push to feature Bollywood entertainment, with Salman having performed in the country last December as part of the Riyadh Season, where his Da-bangg Reloaded tour also featured the likes of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar, Maneish Paul and others perform live.
That same month, Kumar attended the Red Sea International Film Festival for an in conversation session that was hosted by the Festival’s Director of International Programming Kaleem Aftab at the Festival in Jeddah’s UNESCO World Heritage Site old-town (Al Balad), nestled on the eastern shore of the Red Sea.
The world premiere of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s ‘83’ was also held at the Saudi Arabian film festival with both the Bollywood stars in attendance before they flew into Dubai to promote their film last December.