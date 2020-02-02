Maharshtra, Jan 18 (ANI): Bollywood Actors Kartik Aaryan along with actress Sara Ali Khan poses during trailer launch of their upcoming film "Love Aaj Kal 2" in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI photo) Image Credit:

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and have come up with a fun challenge called Do It With A Twist.

Khan introduced the new challenge to her followers by sharing a video on Instagram where the duo is seen dancing to their latest song ‘Haan Main Galat’ from the upcoming romantic-comedy.

The challenge is to do the dance step with a twist. For that, the co-stars had a lemon and spoon in their mouth and started grooving to the song.

“The crazier the twist the harder it is for us to resist. So come pump your fist. So come break a wrist. Add this to your to-do list. It’s not something to be missed. I’m sure you get the gist. Dance to the Hook step and don’t forget to #DoItWithATwist,” the caption on Khan’s post read.

Aaryan shared the same challenge video on his Instagram and wrote: “I win. Dance to the Hook Step and don’t forget #DoItWithATwist #LoveAajKal #14thFeb #HaanMainGalat song out now.

‘Haan Main Galat’ was released on Wednesday and it retains the signature tune of ‘The Twist’ song from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

‘Love Aaj Kal’ is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Khan’s father Khan and Padukone in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different time periods.