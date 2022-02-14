No one can say Sanya Malhotra isn’t experimenting her way through Bollywood. According to recent reports, the actress is in the running to star in the Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Malhotra will play the lead, which was originally played by Nimisha Sajayan, who was lauded for her role as the submissive wife that her husband (Suraj Venjaramood) and his family expect her to be.

Sanya Malhotra Image Credit: Supplied

Actor-producer Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri have reportedly acquired the Hindi remake rights for the Malayalam film.

“Several actors are being considered for the lead roles in the Hindi remake of Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer ‘The Great Indian Kitchen.’ Since the film has received a lot of acclaim, actors who would resonate with the characters are of most importance,” a source close to the project told the entertainment portal.

The makers are planning to take the project on floors by mid-2022. Once the Hindi remake script is locked, they plan to announce it with the lead actors.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra in Meenakshi Sundareshwar Image Credit: Netflix

Malhotra was last seen on screen playing the lead role of a Tamilian bride in the romantic comedy ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ streaming now on Netflix. The film opened to mixed reviews with Malhotra bearing the brunt of the backlash over the ‘inauthentic’ and a ‘stereotypical representation’ of Tamilians at large, according to some critics.

In a recent interview with Gulf News, Malhotra stated she didn’t anticipate the negativity that came her way following the release of the film. “As an actor, I didn’t anticipate this … I was shocked. In my first film, I played a Haryanvi and in ‘Photograph’, I played a Gujarati, and in ‘Pataakha’ I played a Rajasthani … So when I got offered ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, I thought it was an opportunity to learn something new,” Malhotra said.

A still from 'The Great Indian Kitchen' Image Credit: Supplied

It remains to be seen how Malhotra and the makers approach her role for ‘The Great Indian Kitchen.’ The original movie went on to win the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, Best Screenplay award for Jeo Baby, and Best Sound Designer award for Tony Babu.