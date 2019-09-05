“He is such a cool co-actor and people are saying we look nice together on-screen. I so wish somebody cast us together in a film,” said Malhotra. The two actors recently shared screen space in an ad film.

“He is such a good actor and I admire him as an audience, so it would be so much fun to work with him. During the ad shoot, I was singing so ‘besura’ [out of tune] that everyone including Raj were laughing! We really had a fun time together,” shared the actress who has impressed with her roles in ‘Photograph’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’.