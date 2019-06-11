The duo will be seen in the web series, ‘Mentalhood’

Indian Bollywood actor Sanjay Suri poses for photographs as he attends the premiere of the Netflix's Indian original series 'Leila' in Mumbai on June 7, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Actor Sanjay Suri will play actress Karisma Kapoor’s character Meira Sharma’s husband in ‘Mentalhood’, a web series on the crazy ride that is motherhood.

On playing the character of Anmol Kapoor in the upcoming show, Suri said in a statement: “Anmol is a scientist from Kanpur. Raised as the only son, he was well sheltered and pampered by his parents. He also seems lucky in a way where he marries the first girl he kissed, who was Miss Kanpur.”

“He comes across as a very balanced and sorted person with a great temperament. He and his wife are on the same page. They support and are still confined to each other. Meira is still his go-to person for every decision and I am really looking forward to this web series,” he added.