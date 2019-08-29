The director tweeted after the first day of shooting ‘Mumbai Saga’

Sanjay Gupta. Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has started shooting for his upcoming film ‘Mumbai Saga’, says it is going to be special.

Gupta on Tuesday tweeted that the film has great energy on set.

“‘Mumbai Saga’ day 1 conquered in style. Great crew, great cast, great energy on set. This one is definitely going to be special,” said Gupta.

‘Mumbai Saga’ is a gangster drama set in the 80s and 90s. It stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in key roles.