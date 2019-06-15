Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta takes a special class with students at ITA School of Performing Arts in Mumbai on May 20, 2017. Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is looking forward to bringing his gangster drama ‘Mumbai Saga’ alive on screen.

‘Mumbai Saga’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Set in the 1980s-1990s period, it stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte. The film will go into production next month.

“After 25 years and 17 films, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. ‘Mumbai Saga’ is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer,” Gupta said in a statement.

“And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen,” he added.

On the film, Kumar said: “‘Mumbai Saga’ is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table.”

Gupta on Friday also took to Twitter and presented the entire cast.

“The legend of Bombay, the saga of Mumbai! Presenting the Gangstas of ‘Mumbai Saga’,” he captioned the image which featured the cast.