He is rumoured to be dating tennis star’s sister Anam

Tennis star Sania Mirza has given a social media stamp of approval to her sister Anam’s rumoured to-be husband Asad, who is the son of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

Sania posted to Instagram a picture of herself with Asad, captioning it “family”.

According to reports, Anam is currently dating Asad and their wedding will take place by the end of this year. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Anam is the owner of the fashion outlet The Label Bazaar, while Asad’s Instagram profile reads “cricketer, lawyer, traveller”.

In one of his Instagram posts dated February 24, Asad wished Anam on her birthday by calling her “the most amazing person in my life”.