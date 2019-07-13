Actress says she’s ‘blessed’ to have baby girl

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy at the Hi Blitz magazine bash Mumbai. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit:

Actress Sameera Reddy and husband Akshai Varde have welcomed their second child, a girl, on Friday.

“Our little angel came this morning. My baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessing. Blessed,” she wrote on Instagram.

During her pregnancy, Reddy was quite active on social media.

From flaunting her baby bump underwater to starting her online campaign Imperfectly Perfect, she has been seen setting goals for women on how to embrace their body during pregnancy.