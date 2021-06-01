Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s hit ‘Dabangg’ film franchise, in which he plays a cheeky corrupt cop with a unique style of action, will be rolled out as an animated series by Cartoon Network, a WarnerMedia Kids’ channel.
The episodes started airing from May 31 and is an attempt to draw young viewers into the Bollywood fold.
‘Dabangg’ remains one of Khan’s most lucrative blockbusters and is a typical entertainer filled with a larger-than-life hero, songs, dances and stunts.
Khan tweeted about his new animation venture.
“Bhaiyaji smile! Aa Gaye hain ‘Chulbul Pandey’ apne animated avatar mein [Brothers smile. Here comes Chulbul Pandey in an animated avatar],”tweeted Khan along with a teaser.
Earlier animated shows for children were also made out of Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham’ called ‘Little Singham’.