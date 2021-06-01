Dabangg
Dabangg Image Credit:
Also in this package

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s hit ‘Dabangg’ film franchise, in which he plays a cheeky corrupt cop with a unique style of action, will be rolled out as an animated series by Cartoon Network, a WarnerMedia Kids’ channel.

The episodes started airing from May 31 and is an attempt to draw young viewers into the Bollywood fold.

Dabangg
Salman Khan in Dabangg Image Credit: Supplied

‘Dabangg’ remains one of Khan’s most lucrative blockbusters and is a typical entertainer filled with a larger-than-life hero, songs, dances and stunts.

Khan tweeted about his new animation venture.

“Bhaiyaji smile! Aa Gaye hain ‘Chulbul Pandey’ apne animated avatar mein [Brothers smile. Here comes Chulbul Pandey in an animated avatar],”tweeted Khan along with a teaser.

Earlier animated shows for children were also made out of Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham’ called ‘Little Singham’.