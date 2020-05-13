Dubai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, referred to as Bhai by his slew of fans, has become the quickest YouTuber to get one million subscribers. He joined the platform on April 18 - and in a span of 26 days he has racked up more than 1.2 million subscribers.
The ‘Dabangg 3’ actor released the single ‘Tere Bina’ on May 12 and within a day, the love song that he shot, directed and sang alongside actress Jacqueline Fernandez has already garnered 15,297,034 views. The music video was shot at his farmhouse, near Mumbai, where he and Fernandez are self-isolating.