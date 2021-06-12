Salman Khan Image Credit: PTI

Salman Khan is no mood of slowing down. Despite ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ garnering not so favourable reviews last month, the rumour mill in Bollywood claims the actor is poised to announce two big projects in the near future.

One of the touted projects happens to be the Hindi remake of Vijay’s box office hit, ‘Master’ if sources are to be believed. The adaptation of the Tamil hit will be produced by Endemol Shine India and Murad Khetani, in association with Seven Screen Studios that co-produced and distributed the original actioner.

Vijay in Master Image Credit: Supplied

“The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed venture was shown to Salman earlier this year before the junta curfew was imposed. It revolves around alcoholic professor JD, portrayed by Vijay, who takes up a teaching job at a juvenile home,” a trade source told Indian daily Mid-Day. The source further added: “Salman was excited about the movie and agreed to do it in principle. But things did not progress swiftly due to the lockdown. Now, the producers will meet him again to discuss the minor tweaks in the script, the possible dates for the shoot and the director.”

The other big film on the horizon for Khan is a Hindi remake of yet another South Indian film, this time it is Telugu star Ravi Teja’s movie ‘Khiladi’, which has yet to release. According to several media reports, Khan has snapped up the remake rights of the film. Besides Tejas, the upcoming action thriller also stars Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chowdhary Arjun. Teja plays a double role in the movie.

Ravi Teja in Khiladi Image Credit: Supplied

Khan already has a busy roster ahead of him with several projects in the pipeline after facing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the world.

Khan will be seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, where he stars alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The veteran actor also has ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ in the works with Sajid Nadiadwala, along with ‘Kick 2’.