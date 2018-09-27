The Supreme Court directed on Thursday that no coercive action is to be taken in any part of the country against Salman Khan Ventures Pvt ltd, the producer of upcoming bollywood movie Loveratri.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission that the movie, sout in the UAE on October 4, has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and despite this, an FIR has been registered in Bihar and a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara in Gujarat.

The bench took note of the plea of the producer and said that no coercive action shall be taken against it relating to the content and the name of the movie.

Several private criminal complaints have been filed against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus.

The film which was earlier named as Loveratri was changed to Loveyatri by the producers keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like ‘Navratri’, a nine-day Hindu festival.

The movie stars Khan’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Earlier, Khan defended the movie’s change of name saying the film is a “love story” and not a “hate story” and so they didn’t want to hurt people’s sentiments.

The right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was irked by the earlier title Loveratri, which according to them distorted the meaning of the Hindu festival.

The film is out in the UAE on October 4.