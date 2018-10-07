He’s back! Bollywood star Salman Khan has returned to Abu Dhabi with long-time collaborators, actress Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar, to film their latest project Bharat. All three were in the UAE capital last year to film Tiger Zinda Hai. Khan also shot his 2018 release Race 3 in Abu Dhabi.

Due to release in cinemas during Eid Al Fitr 2019, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean film, Ode to My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man. The movie is being produced by Reel Life Production Pvt, which is owned by Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, and is being shot across various locations in and around Abu Dhabi. The cast also includes veteran star Jackie Shroff and dancer, model and actress Nora Fatehi.

Khan, who spent more than 100 days in Abu Dhabi for Tiger Zinda Hai will again be working closely with twofour54 who are providing full production services for the film, covering key areas such as location assistance, permits and equipment as well as catering, accommodation, travel and transportation.

“Abu Dhabi is always thrilled to welcome Salman Khan and we look forward to working with the cast and crew of Bharat,” said Maryam Al Mheiri, CEO of Media Zone Authority — Abu Dhabi and twofour54. “For an actor and producer of his experience to film three movies in a row in Abu Dhabi is testament to the incredible offer we have for filmmakers. Production houses across the globe are now understanding the level of support twofour54 delivers across the entire filming process.”

“I am excited to be back in Abu Dhabi, a location that has featured prominently in the last few projects. Abu Dhabi offers support for productions like nowhere else in the world and is always looking to push the boundaries in filmmaking,” said Khan in a statement. “The partnership with twofour54 and Abu Dhabi Film Commission has been unique in many ways which has resulted in a seamless production process despite the complexity of my recent films Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3. We look forward to having the same experience filming Bharat.”

Bharat is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release.