Actor Salman Khan expects upcoming film Loveyatri to be a big hit.

The film stars newcomers Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Loveyatri is produced by Khan, who is currently shooting for Bharat in Abu Dhabi.

“We can’t expect this film to be a biggest disaster ever, so obviously we all want this film to be a big hit and that’s what we wish, but only that Friday will tell us whether this film is a hit or not and the leading pair and director of the film is appreciated or not,” Khan said. “We all have worked really hard to make this film so, it will be very nice to hear positive response from audience.”

Khan is launching his brother-in-law Sharma, who is married to Arpita Khan, in Hindi films with Loveyatri.

Asked whether he is nervous about the film, Khan said: “What [is there] to be nervous about? Every film has its own destiny. He [Sharma] has his own destiny. Warina has her own destiny. I am sure their destiny is pretty okay,” he said.

Earlier, the film was mired in controversy with Khan forced to change the title of his film to Loveyatri after a the right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was irked by the earlier title Loveratri, which according to them distorted the meaning of the Hindu festival, Navratri.

Later, a Bihar court ordered an FIR to be lodged against Khan, saying the title hurts religious sentiments and promotes vulgarity. Makers of the film then changed title of their film from Loveratri to Loveyatri.

Talking about why he renamed title of the film, Khan said: “When we gave that title to the film that time, we thought it’s a really lovely title for the film and there is no negative connotation in that. This film is set in Gujarat during the festive time of Navratri. If any one person feels that it’s an offensive title, we will change it. We don’t want to hurt sentiments of people because we are making a love story not a hate story. If people have objection with current title of the film Loveyatri then, we will change that also and release this film as an untitled film.”

Loveyatri, releasing on October 4 in the UAE, is a romantic-drama directed by Abhiraj Minawala.