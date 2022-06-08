Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday denied getting threats from any person or having disputes with anyone in the recent past, in a statement given to the police.
Earlier on Monday, the Bandra Police registered a case against an unidentified person on Monday after a threat letter was issued to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.
Mumbai police have recorded Salman’s statement and his father Salim’s statements in the case.
Footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras have been seized by the Mumbai Police so far.
A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation.
Police said earlier that Salim, 87, found a hand-written letter on June 5 at around 7.30am left on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade. The letter was addressed to him and his son Salman.
This came days after Salman’s security was boosted outside his Mumbai home following the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail for being a key accused in Moosewala’s murder, had in 2018 threatened to kill Salman following the actor’s involvement in the Blackbuck poaching case in 1998.
The threat letter that Salim got ends with a few initials including ‘L.B,’ which the police suspect refers to ‘Lawrence Bishnoi’. However, he is understood to have denied any connection to the incident to the Delhi Police.