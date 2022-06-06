The Mumbai Police has lodged a First Information Report or FIR against an unknown person for sending a ‘threatening letter’ to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

According to the police, Salim Khan found the unsigned letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. The letter was found close to 8am at the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai, addressing both Salim and Salman. A further probe is underway, Mumbai Police said.

Salman Khan at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

At the time the letter was delivered, Salman was in Abu Dhabi having wrapped up his duties as a host of the International Indian Film Academy or IIFA Awards hours earlier where he shared the stage with his co-hosts Ritiesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

This latest incident comes days after Salman’s security was beefed up outside his Mumbai home following the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala in concert in Dubai in March Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf NEws

The connection, for those wondering, is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, and has emerged as a key accused in Moosewala’s murder. In 2018, Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman following the actor’s involvement in the Blackbuck illegal poaching case during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Rajasthan in 1998.

“We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur.” Bishnoi had said at the time. “Everyone will know once we take action.”

Blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan.

Hum Saath Saath Hain Image Credit: IMDB

Rahul alias Sunni, one of Bishnoi’s close associates arrested in 2020 for murder, had also revealed that they had hatched a plan to kill Salman and had even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder.

Punjabi singer-politician Moosewala was murdered in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 as he was intercepted by assailants while he was driving an SUV. Police are investigating the case, which is being called a gang rivalry incident.

Salman Khan Image Credit: AFP

It doesn’t appear Salman is allowing the threat to bother him, with the ‘Sultan’ star even making heading down to Radhika Merchant’s arangetram ceremony yesterday after returning to Mumbai. Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and is engaged to Anant Ambani, who is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.