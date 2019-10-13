The film is set to begin production on November 4

After Chulbul Pandey, superstar Salman Khan is set to don the cop’s uniform again in ‘Indias Most Wanted Cop: Radhe’, which is scheduled to begin production on November 4.

There were multiple reports stating that Sohail Khan has registered the title of ‘India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe’ for the film, which is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Although an official announcement from the actor’s side is awaited, a report by koimoi.com claims that the movie is expected to begin production on November 4.

The movie will be directed by ‘Dabangg 3’ helmer Prabhudeva, and is said to be an adaptation of the 2017 Korean film ‘The Outlaws’.

It revolves around a police officer who is assigned with the task of finishing the underworld gang clashes in the city.

Recently, Khan wrapped up ‘Dabangg 3’, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead Rajjo. The film also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others.