Bollywood star will open about his family, successes and failures, and inspiration in book

Saif Ali Khan. Image Credit: IANS

If you were ever interested in getting into the mind of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, it’s going to be a possibility soon.

HarperCollins Publishers India announced on August 25 that it will be publishing Khan’s autobiography in 2021.

The ‘Sacred Games’ actor has definitely led an interesting life. Khan was born on August 16, 1970, to actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the Nawab of Pataudi. The actor received the royal title after his father’s death in 2011, largely as a ceremonial show since the title of Nawab is no longer recognised by the Indian government.

In his more than two decades in the industry, Khan has acted in big Bollywood movies such as ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, but has also experimented with deeper, more artistic roles in films such as ‘Being Cyrus’ and ‘Omkara’.

Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan in 'Dil Chahta Hai'.

In a statement, HarperCollins Publishers India said the book will be a no-holds-barred account where Khan, 50, opens up about family, home, his successes and failures, his influences and inspirations and films.

The actor is married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and they have son Taimur together, with another child on the way. Khan was previously married to actress Amrita Singh and they have two children together — Sara and Ibrahim.

Saif Ali Khan with his family.