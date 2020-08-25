If you were ever interested in getting into the mind of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, it’s going to be a possibility soon.
HarperCollins Publishers India announced on August 25 that it will be publishing Khan’s autobiography in 2021.
See also
- Bollywood and Hollywood: After Kareena Kapoor and Sophie Turner share baby news, here’s a look at some other new babies on the block
- Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Bollywood's Akshay Kumar on Forbes' highest-paid male actors list
- India: Celebrity couples who got married amid lockdown
- Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, from Tara Sutaria to Zayn Malik, made their relationships Insta official
The ‘Sacred Games’ actor has definitely led an interesting life. Khan was born on August 16, 1970, to actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the Nawab of Pataudi. The actor received the royal title after his father’s death in 2011, largely as a ceremonial show since the title of Nawab is no longer recognised by the Indian government.
In his more than two decades in the industry, Khan has acted in big Bollywood movies such as ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, but has also experimented with deeper, more artistic roles in films such as ‘Being Cyrus’ and ‘Omkara’.
In a statement, HarperCollins Publishers India said the book will be a no-holds-barred account where Khan, 50, opens up about family, home, his successes and failures, his influences and inspirations and films.
The actor is married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and they have son Taimur together, with another child on the way. Khan was previously married to actress Amrita Singh and they have two children together — Sara and Ibrahim.
“So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course,” Khan said.