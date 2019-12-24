Image Credit:

The much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-led film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ has a new release date.

The movie that was earlier slated to hit theatres on February 7, 2020, will now release on January 31, 2020.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement about the Nitin Kakkar-directed movie.

‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ serves as the launch pad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F. The movie is about a father-daughter duo and the fun and heart-warming moments they have together.

One of the producers Jackky Bhagnani said: “A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that’s exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir, with his unique talent to say the best of the stories in the most relatable manner, has truly made a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do.”

Tabu, who was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-led ‘Andhadhun’, will play a refreshing role in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman.’

“Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go,” Tabu said.