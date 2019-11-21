The film was originally set to release on November 29 this year in India

The release date of the much-talked-about ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, has been postponed.

The movie which was earlier set to hit theatres on November 29 this year in India, has been pushed forward to February 7, 2020.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh while sharing a picture of the star cast announced that the flick helmed by Nitin Kakkar has got a new release date.

The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F, who is quite the social media star already.

‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ tells the heartwarmming tale of a father-daughter duo.

“A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that’s exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir, with his unique talent to say the best of the stories in the most relatable manner, has truly made a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do,” said producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Tabu, who previously was seen playing a negative character in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Andhadhun’, will be seen playing a refreshing role in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.

“Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go,” unveiled Tabu.