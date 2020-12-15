The film ‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut, has come under the legal scanner with an advocate filing a plea against the filmmaker and actor Saif Ali Khan.
The case is in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Himanshu Srivastava, a civil court advocate, has given an application through advocate Upendra Vikram Singh under section 156 (3). According to the petition, the plaintiff has deep faith and said that in Hinduism, Ram is considered a symbol of good, while Ravan is a symbol of evil.
‘Adipurush’ is reportedly an adaptation of the story of Ram and Ravan, with Khan playing a character similar to the latter.
The petitioner said that on December 6, Saif Ali Khan said in a media interview that “since Lakshman had cut off the nose of Ravan’s sister Surpnakha, it was justified that Ravan kidnapped Sita.”
Khan also said in the interview that through this film, “the benevolent and humane side of Ravan will be projected”. Khan, later apologised and withdrew his statements.
The plaintiff alleged that his interview is a negative portrayal of Ram’s story.
Apart from the plaintiff, several other witnesses reportedly ‘saw and heard the interview’ and their sentiments were hurt, the petitioner claimed.
The ACJM court has fixed December 23 as the next date of hearing in the case.