The trailer for upcoming movie ‘Sadak 2’ is the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.
‘Sadak 2’ got 9.04 million dislikes following 11.6 million dislikes for pop star Justin Bieber’s 2010 song ‘Baby’ and the highest 18.2 million dislikes for a video posted by YouTube itself, a rewind of the year 2018, according to India Today’s Data Intelligence Unit (DIU), reports BusinessToday.In.
Released on August 12, the trailer of ‘Sadak 2’ has been trolled by many on social media as it is seen as an example of Bollywood nepotism — a topic that has become the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s movie stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.
In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Rajput’s family, rated ‘Sadak 2’ as 98 per cent nepotistic. Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past few weeks urging everyone to boycott ‘Sadak 2’.