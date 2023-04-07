In a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers of the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’, ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan has opened up about his experience of shaking a leg with Khan.
Earlier this week, the popular song ‘Yentamma’ was released from the movie, featuring Charan, Khan and Telugu star ‘Victory’ Venkatesh.
Charan, who will make a guest appearance in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, said doing ‘Yentamma’ was “a blast”.
With more than 43 million views across social media and video streaming platforms in two days of its release, ‘Yentamma’ is only gaining popularity.
Describing the experience as a little boy’s dream coming true, Charan added ‘Yentamma’ is one of the best songs that audiences are going to enjoy watching on the big screen. The actor said he immensely enjoyed doing the song.
‘Yentamma’ is composed by Payal Dev with background vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and Raftaar. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and are choreographed by Jani Master.
‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’ is slated to release on April 21.