Filmmaker Vishesh Bhatt will produce a web series based on late RK Laxman’s book ‘Servants Of India’.
The book is a combination of fiction and incidents that Laxman experienced.
“RK Laxman had interesting stories to tell and his vulnerable characters enhanced his vision. I am so glad that his family believed in me and gave me the opportunity to make this series,” Bhatt said in a statement.
“I am really looking forward to working on this project and bringing his characters to life with contemporary twists,” he added.
RK IPR Management — a company founded by RK Laxman — has expressed confidence in Bhatt and his plan to make the series.
In the series, every character will have a certain idiosyncrasy. Bhatt wants to adapt the characters with a new age and quirky treatment.