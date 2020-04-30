From son Ranbir Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan in attendance; funeral was a quiet affair

Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s funeral rites were held in Mumbai in the presence of his immediate family members and close friends today.

Neetu Kapoor Image Credit: AFP

Kapoor died after his prolonged battle with cancer on the morning of April 30.

Actress-wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, actor Abhishek Bachchan and director Ayan Mukerji, who is a close friend of Ranbir, attended the funeral rites wearing masks.

Kareena Kapoor Image Credit: AFP

Due to current restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic, Kapoor’s final farewell was devoid of fanfare or frills. His mortal remains were taken straight from the hospital to the crematorium.

Alia Bhatt Image Credit: AFP