Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s funeral rites were held in Mumbai in the presence of his immediate family members and close friends today.
Actress-wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, actor Abhishek Bachchan and director Ayan Mukerji, who is a close friend of Ranbir, attended the funeral rites wearing masks.
Due to current restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic, Kapoor’s final farewell was devoid of fanfare or frills. His mortal remains were taken straight from the hospital to the crematorium.
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was in Delhi when her father died, couldn’t make it to the last rites, according to reports.