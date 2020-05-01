Riddhima had to attend her father’s final rites via video call

Daughter Riddhima will miss her 'strongest warrior'. Image Credit: IANS

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi, couldn’t fly to Mumbai to attend her father’s funeral due to the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown.

She had to travel by road in a car after securing a movement pass.

Riddhima shared a small video clip capturing her journey by road.

“Driving home ma ... en route Mumbai,” she captioned the video.

She took to social media to pen a tribute to her father, who died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

“Papa I love you I will always love you — RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday,” Riddhima wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with her father.