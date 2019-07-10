Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Veteran actors Neetu and Rishi Kapoor might give couple goals to many, but their first meeting years ago was a “horrible” one.

“I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I’d feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him,” said Neetu.

The actress also spoke of how the two, who starred in many hits including ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, became a hit on-screen couple.

“After ‘Bobby’ became a superhit, Dimple got married and Rishi was left with no other heroine because everyone used to look older than him. I was the only young actress around and by default, after ‘Rickshawala’, all his movies started coming to me,” she shared.

Neetu shared these nostalgic stories while chatting with actor Annu Kapoor on his radio show, ‘Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor’.

When Annu asked about the moment she decided to spend her life with Rishi, she said: “I don’t remember the exact moment. But I had signed a lot of movies. I was starting to gain confidence. My mother was very protective of me and used to send my cousin Lovely on my dinner dates with Rishi.

“I was very young, and I had never really been on a date before. This went on for three years, after which I signed ‘Naseeb’, ‘Shaan’ and another four or five big-budget movies. Then Rishi ji asked, ‘You are signing so many movies, don’t you want to get married?’ He was thinking about it, I had no idea.

“He had never said that he wants to get married. We were just dating. So I said, ‘There has to be a boy to get married to. Rishi ji said, ‘So who am I?’”

When she told her mother about her marriage plans, the latter was happy about it.