Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was undergoing medical treatment in New York, returned to India on Tuesday. Expressing his happiness on his arrival in the country, Rishi took to Twitter and wrote: "Back home... after 11 months 11 days. Thank you all." Image Credit: IANS

Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Several pictures were doing rounds on the internet in which the couple was seen happily posing for the paparazzi.