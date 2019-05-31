The actor reportedly has been seeking care for cancer in New York, according to insiders

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, with parents Neetu Singh Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Image Credit: Courtesy of Instagram.com/neetu54

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment in New York for the last eight months, is now homesick and wondering when he would be back in India.

“Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?” wrote Kapoor on his Twitter handle on May 31.

Kapoor’s wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old’s side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been paying regular visits to them.

Neetu Singh Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. Image Credit: Courtesy of Instagram.com/neetu54

A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across the film and business world have also showed up to support the older Kapoor, including Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.