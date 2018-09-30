Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says he’s taking a break from work to undergo medical treatment in the US.

“Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years ‘plus’ of wear and tear at the movies,” Kapoor, 66, wrote on Twitter.

“With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” he added.

Kapoor made his acting debut with Mera Naam Joker in 1970. He was later seen in films Bobby, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Karz, Love Aaj Kal and Kapoor & Sons among many others.

He was last seen onscreen in Mulk and will next be seen in Rajma Chawal by Leena Yadav.