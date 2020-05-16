Riddhima also shared black-and-white photographs of the couple

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a whiff of weekend nostalgia with fans, posting a couple of snapshots featuring her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, on Instagram.

In the first picture, Rishi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand his wife Neetu. "Classic," wrote Riddhima on the image.

The other picture that Riddhima shared is an image of a scrabble board.

She captioned: "My dad loved his scrabble! He bought this in New York."

Riddhima also shared black-and-white photographs of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu on Instagram Stories.